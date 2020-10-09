Bollé partners with French e-cycling team The Punchers Club

Share Facebook

Bollé has partnered with The Punchers Club, the first French e-cycling team.

Made up of seven riders – professionals, former professionals and amateur cyclists – the e-sport team races and competes on virtual routes on Zwift.

“We are delighted to welcome Bollé into the e-sport world through The Punchers Club, the first French e-cycling team,” said Carine Arasa, president and co-founder of The Punchers Club. “The first partnership between The Punchers Club and the French sports equipment maker Bollé marks the beginning of a new sporting generation.

“With our new partner, we hope to build and design the future of the emerging field of e-cycling by bringing together a new athletic, ultra-connected and lifestyle community. This partnership will help The Punchers Club to become a major player in e-cycling, cycling, and sports more broadly in France.”

Louis Cisti, vice-president of marketing at Bollé, added: “The Bollé brand has been around for over 130 years, and this longevity is thanks to our constant innovation. We are a leader because of our ability to recognize and adapt to new trends.

“We are very pleased to embark on this collaboration with The Punchers Club, which makes sense on many levels including our shared French roots, passion for this sport and visionary outlook. In the world of e-sports, there’s no better partner for us to take our first steps with.”

