Bollé riders to debut new Volt+ lens at this year’s TdF

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bollé riders are to debut the brand’s new Volt+ lens at this year’s Tour de France, developed using artificial intelligence.

“With these lenses, colours become really spectacular, it’s amazing,” said Bollé rider Jakob Fuglsang.

“On the road, they also give the huge advantage of helping me to distinguish more clearly if there are some spots that are wet, or damp and they enable me to see the different surfaces of asphalt better. Also, I’m able to see whether there’s some dirt, some oil spots or similar hazards.

“It’s not only a spectacular lens when it comes to colours, but also a very good one to help improve your vision, and your safety on the bike. In addition to wearing my sunglasses in the TdF with Phantom lenses, I’m looking forward to wearing Volt+ and seeing things from a new and even more colourful perspective.”

Bollé sponsored team B&B Hotels p/b KTM will make its debut in this year’s Tour de France. Riders Cyril Barthe, Franck Bonnamour, Maxim Chevalier, Bryan Coquard, Cyril Gautier, Cyril Lemoine, Quentin Pacher and Pierre Rolland will team the Lightshifter Volt+ Acid Yellow and Phantom lensed cycling sunglasses with Bollé Furo Mips helmets. Victor de la Parte (team Total Direct Énergie) completes the Bollé lineup.

The Lightshifter Acid Yellow with Volt+ Gun Polarized lenses will be available to retailers later this year as part of the SS22 collection.

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: