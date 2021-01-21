Bollé signs partnership with UCI pro cycling team B&B Hotels p/b KTM

Share Facebook

Bollé has partnered with UCI pro cycling team B&B Hotels p/b KTM.

The team was launched and is managed by Jérôme Pineau, a former pro cyclist who spent 15 years in the Elite Peloton and participated in 13 Tours de France.

“I can remember wearing Bollé glasses when I first started cycling,” said Pineau. “I’ve always been a fan of Greg Lemond and I was so proud to wear the same glasses as him. This partnership between Bollé and the B&B Hotels p/b KTM team is an even greater source of pride. Being part of such an iconic brand with its roots in cycling brings a lot of excitement to the team.

“We are all aware of Bollé’s heritage and the riders know they can put their trust in its products. Bollé is a French-born, top quality brand, which will offer us what cyclists need. A high-quality helmet can save your life and top eyewear makes your riding and racing days comfortable and enjoyable.

“Working together with Bollé, we know that we can rely on passionate people, dedicated to innovation and technology. They understand exactly what cyclists’ needs are and their product range will offer us performance, creativity… and last but by no means least, great looking sunglasses.”

Louis Cisti, vice president of marketing at Bollé, added: “Bollé has a long and incredible success story with the highest levels of cycling and this year reaches a new milestone for us as from today, not only will our sunglasses be worn by pro athletes but also our cycling helmets. We are particularly delighted to partner with B&B Hotels p/b KTM which, despite its young existence, has already achieved such great results. Jérôme has really high expectations and objectives for his team.

“The team is really well structured and pays attention to every single detail to maximize their chance to win as we do at Bollé, when we develop products. Each of our products has been inspired by a core philosophy of beautiful design, state-of-the-art technology and top of the-line performance in every detail. We are looking forward to writing this new chapter with B&B Hotels p/b KTM.”

