Bolt teams up with Allianz Partners to provide e-scooter insurance 

Bolt has teamed up with Allianz Partners to provide insurance to its electric scooter users across 26 countries in Europe.

The new three-year partnership will see Bolt scooter users provided with two types of insurance already embedded in the rental fee: Personal Accident Insurance and Rider General Liability Insurance. This means that riders are insured for severe own injuries and for damages that they cause to third parties while riding the Bolt scooters.

The programme has already been rolled out in Norway, Portugal and Sweden and will continue to be implemented across all European markets where Bolt operates scooters over the following months.

“At Bolt, we are dedicated to making sure our scooters are as safe as possible and we are currently working on several safety features for both scooter riders and pedestrians around them,” said Dmitri Pivovarov, director of rentals at Bolt. “However, unfortunately, accidents still happen.

“This is where the partnership with Allianz Partners helps us provide the safety net that scooter users need in the busy urban environments where they use our products.”

Michael Maicher, head of new mobility for global strategic partnerships at Allianz Partners, added: “As Allianz has been at the forefront of being an important enabler for the future of urban and new mobility, we are extremely proud to strengthen and extend our partnership with one of the fastest-growing mobility platform companies in Europe.

“Not only are we excited to grow the future of transportation together with Bolt, but we are also looking forward to extending our Allianz micromobility insurance offering to new markets like Estonia, Lithuania and Malta.”

Bolt has 75 million customers in 45 countries across Europe and Africa, offering a range of mobility services including ride-hailing, shared cars and scooters, and food and grocery delivery.