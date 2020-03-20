Bookman relaunches Block Light

Share Facebook

Bookman has relaunched its “iconic” Block Light.

“It’s common knowledge and common sense that cycling at night is more dangerous than daytime riding – but many riders don’t realise that cycling at twilight or generally low-light conditions can be just as dangerous,” said Victor Kabo, co-founder of Bookman.

“Safety is our number one priority, so that’s why we have improved our most popular lights to provide even greater protection for cyclists.”

Designer Mattis Bernstone added: “With this upgrade, we’ve kept the classic cube design – which is beloved by so many – and revamped the interior.

“It now boasts the latest LEDs to make it brighter and a Lithium ION battery to make it last longer plus a specially-designed lens to distribute the light better. Many customers are surprised at just how bright they are, in all of the four different flashing modes.”

