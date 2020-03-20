Bookman relaunches Block Light

Rebecca Morley 20th March 2020 Gear

Bookman has relaunched its “iconic” Block Light.

“It’s common knowledge and common sense that cycling at night is more dangerous than daytime riding – but many riders don’t realise that cycling at twilight or generally low-light conditions can be just as dangerous,” said Victor Kabo, co-founder of Bookman.

“Safety is our number one priority, so that’s why we have improved our most popular lights to provide even greater protection for cyclists.”

Designer Mattis Bernstone added: “With this upgrade, we’ve kept the classic cube design – which is beloved by so many – and revamped the interior.

“It now boasts the latest LEDs to make it brighter and a Lithium ION battery to make it last longer plus a specially-designed lens to distribute the light better. Many customers are surprised at just how bright they are, in all of the four different flashing modes.”

