Bosch eBike Systems announces 12th dealer training series

Bosch eBike Systems’ 12th international dealer training series will start on 18th October, with the first UK training session taking place on 2nd November.

E-bike dealers from 16 countries, including Slovakia and Portugal for the first time, are invited to broaden their knowledge of the brand’s products at one of almost 400 training sessions.

This year’s training tour will focus on the recently introduced smart system and the handling of the new DiagnosticTool 3.

A full list of training sessions taking place in the UK can be found below:

Denham – 02.11.2021

Plymouth – 03.11.2021

Bristol – 04.11.2021

Durham – 09.11.2021

Lancaster – 11.11.2021

Denham – 16.11.2021

Ipswich – 17.11.2021

Birmingham – 18.11.2021

Aviemore – 23.11.2021

Motherwell – 25.11.2021

Denham – 01.02.2022

Plymouth – 02.02.2022

Bristol – 03.02.2022

Durham – 08.02.2022

Lancaster – 10.02.2022

Denham – 15.02.2022

Ipswich – 16.02.2022

Birmingham – 17.02.2022

Aviemore – 22.02.2022

Motherwell – 24.02.2022

Visit bosch-ebike.com/webshop for exclusive registration via Magura Bosch Parts and Services.

For more information about the training content and an overview of all English language training dates in 2021/2022, download the full brochure here.