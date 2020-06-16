Bosch eBike Systems opens new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Taichung

Share Facebook

Bosch eBike Systems is celebrating the official opening of its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Taichung, Taiwan.

The move continues the brand’s global expansion whilst building on its sustained success over the past decade. Bosch originally created its own subsidiary and office in the region in 2014, six years prior to this latest expansion. The brand is aiming to strengthen its presence in the Taiwanese bicycle industry while simultaneously “pushing the boundaries” for the future of mobility growth in the bicycle sector.

Taking into account the growing demand of electric bikes worldwide and Taiwan’s leading role in the bicycle industry, Bosch established its eBike Systems Asia Pacific headquarters in Taichung this April. A technical training centre will also be established in the headquarters, bolstering just-in-time support and professional training for the company’s industry partners.

Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems, said: “Our goal is to continue to set the pace in the field of bicycle mobility and to promote further development. It is important for us to be where our partners in the bicycle industry are. Taichung is among one of the world’s most important bicycle industry clusters, it is vital for us to have a base here in strengthening the connections and reinforcing our support.”

The move signals Bosch’s commitment to increasing its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region following market entries in Australia, Japan and New Zealand within the last six years. The new Asia-Pacific headquarters is located in Taichung City, Nantun District and supports central business functions including sales, marketing, product management, business development, quality management, technical support and service.

David Howard, vice president and general manager of Bosch eBike Systems Asia-Pacific, added: “We are committed to supporting the growth of the industry. Given that a vast number of eBikes are manufactured and assembled in Taiwan, Vietnam, and China, we will intensify our support and training to our globally active partners.

“Our team is comprised of bike industry professionals, as well as Bosch eBike experts, and we are confident that we can fulfil the global market requirements.”

