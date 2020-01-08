Bosch eBike Systems presents Connected Biking Solutions at CES 2020

Bosch eBike Systems will present its Connected Biking related products and services at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from 7th to 10th January 2020.

The exhibition stand will focus on the two newest displays in the Bosch product portfolio. The Kiox on-board computer ensures that sporty e-bikers always have an overview of important training data, such as their heart rate or their performance. When the ride is over, they can evaluate the trip data in the eBike Connect smartphone app or in the online portal and share it with others.

The premium ‘Lock’ function available for Kiox offers additional digital protection against theft. The new SmartphoneHub uses the smartphone and COBI.Bike App to connect e-bikers while they are on the move, offering a variety of useful functions – from navigation to linking with services and third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava or komoot.

In conjunction with the online portal and the smartphone app, Bosch eBike Systems realised the first fully networked ecosystem of the bicycle industry in 2014 with the Nyon on-board computer. The all-in-one on-board computer combines e-bike control, a navigation system and a fitness trainer all in a single device. A short teaser video will be shown at CES to give visitors an exclusive view of the new Nyon on-board computer, available from summer 2020.