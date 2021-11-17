Bosch eBike Systems receives CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its smart system

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bosch eBike Systems has received a ‘CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree’ in the category ‘Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation’ for its smart system.

The award is presented annually by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for groundbreaking innovations in technology and design in consumer products. The jury, including experts from the industry, software development and the media, chose the smart system – a new drive generation from Bosch eBike Systems, launched in summer 2021. Among other things, consumer appeal, aesthetics, quality, design, and function were considered in the evaluation.

Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems, said: “The smart system combines technically high-quality components with the digital world and provides an individual eBike experience with digital features.

“As a smart, fully connected means of transport – and part of the Internet of Things (IOT) – the e-bike will in the future adapt to our riding style, suggest new routes, and guide us safely from A to B. It learns about our preferences and interests and thus offers even more comfort and riding fun.

“The CES Innovation Award encourages us to move forward as a pioneer in e-bike development with further innovations and to decisively shape the future of mobility.”

CES will take place live in Las Vegas from 5th-8th January 2022. The smart system will also be on display at the show.