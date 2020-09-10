Bosch eBike Systems to begin 11th season of retailer training this year

Share Facebook

Bosch eBike Systems is set to begin the 11th training season for retailers on 12th October.

With more than 320 dates in 14 countries, and for the first time also in the Czech Republic, e-bike retailers will be able to expand their knowledge about the Bosch eBike Systems product range, including all the latest 2021 model year additions. The training tour includes 20 dates in the following UK locations:

Armin Harttig, head of sales and service at Bosch eBike Systems, said: “Customer satisfaction is our main focus and requires excellent service as a foundation. Our annual training tour offers retailers the opportunity to prepare themselves optimally for the upcoming season. We are looking forward again to the exchange with our specialist retailers from all over Europe this year.”

The safety of the participants and trainers has top priority in all training courses, with all events adapted to the COVID-19 regulations in force in each country.

The focus of the training sessions will be on the new features for the 2021 model year, including the new Nyon on-board computer and the navigation function of Kiox, as well as software updates for the Performance Line CX and the Cargo Line. On site, the participants will also get to know the new functions of the DiagnosticTool.

Retailers from Great Britain, as well as Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and the Czech Republic, can register via the service partner’s webshop at bosch-ebike.com/webshop.

For more information, download the flyer here.

