Bosch eBike Systems unveils MY2021 product range

Bosch eBike Systems has launched its new model year 2021 product range with a host of software and hardware updates.

The MY2021 range’s headline enhancements include an 85 Nm torque software update to the Performance Line CX and Cargo Line motors, a brand new Nyon display and a host of optimisations across the entire product range.

MY2021 comes with an array of new software updates to Bosch motors. Both the Performance Line CX and the Cargo Line (designed for use with e-MTBs and e-cargo bikes respectively) receive a game-changing power upgrade, now providing 85 Nm of torque. The change brings a more natural and dynamic feel, said Bosch, offering more powerful support at lower cadences. This software update will be made available free of charge to dealers this summer, allowing customers to retrofit their Performance Line CX and Cargo Line motors with the torque upgrade.

The Performance Line CX will feature new enhancements to Bosch’s intuitive e-MTB mode – a setting that progressively adapts to the user’s riding style to give the right level of assistance at the right moment.

New sensor and motor control functions provide even more intelligent and natural support over an extended range of cadences. This, in turn, allows for greater traction control and more sensitive and refined start-up behaviour on the bike. Alongside this, an extended Boost ensures improved performance on challenging trail sections, allowing riders to better negotiate technical climbs and descents.

Sporting a high-resolution 3.2in colour touchscreen display, the new Nyon is more intuitive to use than ever before, without sacrificing durability. Nyon is easy to operate in rainy or dusty conditions, compatible with touchscreen-friendly gloves and can also be comfortably commanded via its separate control unit. The robust design is mountable on either the stem or the handlebar.

Alongside updates to its detailed navigation system, new connectivity functions make Nyon Bosch’s most integrated unit yet. The new display automatically synchronises ride data with the eBike Connect app and, amongst other new features, enables the user to share routes and geolocation with their friends.

The Kiox riding display receives a software overhaul and now offers a streamlined navigation function via the eBike Connect smartphone app. Using a Bluetooth connection, the unit displays a line guiding the rider from point A to B and rotates its view in the direction of movement while navigating for ease of use. Alongside the unit’s robust and minimalist navigation system, Kiox now allows for a customisable display and better connectivity with the eBike Connect smartphone app.

