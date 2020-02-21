Boyd Cycling adds gravel-specific wheelset CCC to line-up

Share Facebook

Boyd Cycling has added to its product line-up with the CCC, a gravel-specific wheelset.

The new lightweight, durable alloy wheelset complements Boyd’s current carbon Pinnacle 700c and Jocassee 650b offering.

The CCC borrows its moniker from the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a voluntary public unemployment programme designed to provide jobs for young men and to help families who faced challenges finding jobs during the Great Depression. In the mountains of South Carolina, there are remnants of ‘Old CCC’ roads in the woods that have become exploration destinations for Boyd Johnson, founder of Boyd Cycling.

“Going way off the beaten path and onto roadbeds that haven’t been active for decades is some of the most fun I’ve had on a bike,” said Johnson. “I’ve come across old moonshine distilleries and people on four-wheelers, but never any traffic. Going that remote means the durability of the equipment is a must.”

The alloy gravel-specific rim is 25mm internal and has a 2.8mm offset. It features smaller 0.7mm hooks with increased thickness on the hook walls, 1.35mm. The 6069 series alloy rim weighs 415 grams in a 700c size and 395 grams in the 650b.

Built with Boyd Cycling’s Quest Disc Brake hubs, the complete wheelset is 1515 grams for 700c set and 1475 grams for the 650b. Spoke count options are 24f/28r and 28f/32r built using Pillar Wing 20 spokes and external brass nipples.

Hubs are available with Shimano Hyperglide, Sram XDR, and Shimano Microspline drivers and feature tool-free swapping of axle end caps and drivers.