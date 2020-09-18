Boyd Cycling ‘brings carbon to the masses’ with new Prologue series

Share Facebook

Boyd Cycling has launched its new Prologue series, introducing three new carbon road wheelsets.

It includes 28 mm clincher disc, 44 mm clincher disc and 44 mm clincher rim brake options. The rims are manufactured using an automated continuous lay-up process helping to reduce costs by producing rims in mass and then later drilling for spoke count.

Hubs are Boyd Johnson-formulated Skyuka hubs with 10-degree engagement and Abec 3 sealed cartridge bearings. The Skyuka rear hub is available in a Shimano Hyperglide or SRAM XDR freehub body and requires no tools to swap between different freehub body standards.

The Prologue series 28mm clincher disc features an 18mm internal rim with a 24/28mm spoke count and weighs 1,570g. The 44mm clincher disc with 24/28 spoke count weighs 1,675g and the 44mm clincher disc also with a 24/28 spoke count weighs 1,555g. All are built using Pillar SR XTRA 1423 spokes with Pillar Double Square Brass nipples. Sold as a wheelset only, each of the new Prologue series retail for $1,050.

“With carbon being more and more durable, cyclists are looking to ride carbon as an everyday option, through all different styles and speeds of riding. Carbon is no longer a ‘preserved for race day’ speciality set. Whether people are looking for a budget-friendly upgrade over a stock wheelset or an excellent performing set for everyday use, the Prologue wheels are sure to add the next level of excitement to your ride.”

The $1,050 Prologue series carbon wheelsets all feature a lifetime warranty and are sold as wheelsets only. Wheels can be ordered online or through Boyd Cycling’s dealer network.

