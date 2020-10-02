Boyd Cycling launches second annual wheel trade-up programme

Share Facebook

Boyd Cycling has launched its second annual wheel trade-up programme and includes any wheelset of any brand and in any condition for the month of October.

Last year, Boyd Cycling donated more than 50 sets of wheels to juniors through its trade-in programme. Launched on 1st October, the 2020 programme has already received a number of requests.

“The trade-in is open to wheels of any condition, but we really want to encourage people to trade in wheels that are in rideable condition,” said Boyd Johnson. “There are so many junior riders throughout the country who could use a set of wheels, even if those wheels are not the latest and greatest.

“We have contacts with development teams and shops throughout the country and are thrilled that, together with our customers and our dealers, we can all help aspiring cyclists.”

The October trade-in programme expands on its standard trade-up programme that was previously limited to Boyd Cycling wheels only. Riders are invited to send in any wheelset in any condition, using a prepaid shipping label, for a fresh set of carbon wheels at 20% off.

All wheels will receive a QC and if deemed in good condition with no cracks, dings or dents will be donated to a junior rider in need of equipment.

