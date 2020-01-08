Boyd Cycling updates Ridgeline MTB wheelset

Boyd Cycling has updated its carbon Ridgeline mountain bike wheelset.

The 2020 Ridgeline, an Enduro strength, XC-light wheelset, gets an “all-round spec update and decal facial – to keep current with today’s modern mountain bikes”.

Accommodating the trend toward larger tyres, the Ridgeline’s internal width is increased from 26mm up to 30mm. Ideally suited for tyres measuring 2.3 to 2.7 inches, the larger tyre “improves traction and control especially when riding over gnarly terrain at lower pressure”. The rim’s hookless profile with 3mm wall thickness ensures superior impact protection and the Boyd tubeless rim bed addresses those lower pressures for burp-free riding.

To balance the spoke tension between the drive and non-drive sides, the new rim design uses a 3mm spoke offset resulting in a better responding and more balanced wheelset. The Ridgeline is built with Pillar Wing 21 spokes and external brass nipples; the front laced with 28 spokes/2X, the rear, is laced 3X with 32 spokes.

The Ridgeline’s reinforced carbon layup is suited for Enduro style riding, intended to handle all conditions and terrain. Even with the reinforced layup, however, the Ridgeline 29’er rim weighs in at a svelte 475g, the 27.5 at 440g.

Boyd Johnson, the brand’s product engineer, said: “We’ve been testing these in on the trails for over a year now, even letting our downhill team use them for competition. Even under some of the craziest riders I know, the wheels have not only held up, but outperformed our highest expectations.

“Given my road background, I’ve never been the best mountain biker out there but with these wheels, I’m no longer the laughing stock on our local technical, Enduro -style trails. They’re indeed Enduro strength but nimble like a cross-country wheel.”

Summarising the spec options, the Ridgeline is now available in standard spacing, boost spacing, and super boost rear spacing. Rear hubs are available in traditional Shimano, Sram XD, and the new Shimano Micro Spline drivers. As with all Boyd hubs, swapping between freehub drivers is tool-free.