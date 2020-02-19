Bristol Bicycles celebrates its 1,000th build

Share Facebook

Bristol Bicycles is to celebrate building its 1,000th bike this month.

To mark the milestone, it will open its workshop to the public on 29th February, starting at 10am. As well as tours of the shop and workshop, there will be mechanics, building bikes and wheels, ready to answer any questions.

The full range of Bristol Bicycles will be available for test rides, including touring bikes, expedition bikes, e-bikes and more.

“We are delighted to have built over 1,000 bikes in Bristol,” Jake Voelcker said. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our team here at Bristol Bicycles. Our goal is to get more people cycling. We believe in making it easy, fun and normal to cycle daily, without having to be an athlete or bike enthusiast. Bristol Bicycles achieve this by providing practical bikes at affordable prices. We are not mass-producing or throwing together bikes from generic kits.

“Every bike that leaves the workshop is skilfully assembled with genuine care and attention, offering a level of detail that cannot be matched in a large factory. When you buy a bike from Bristol Bicycles, you are buying it with Bristol in mind, supporting the local economy.”

Voelcker established cycle shop Jake’s Bikes in 2008, offering bicycle servicing and repairs. Through his experience servicing bikes, Voelcker designed a practical commuting bike built.

Bristol Bicycles was launched in March 2015, creating hybrid bikes, hand-built by skilled mechanics at the city centre workshop. The range has since been expanded to include e-bikes and touring bikes.