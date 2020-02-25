Bristol Family Cycling Centre to relocate

Share Facebook

The Bristol Family Cycling Centre (BFCC) is to relocate.

One possible site the council is looking at is the Henacre and Merriman’s Drive Open Space, Lawrence Weston, which benefits from an adjacent BMX track and a proposed new cycle route being built by Sustrans and funded by Highways England.

The BFCC is a cycling facility that gives people of all ages and abilities the chance to ride different kinds of bikes in a traffic-free environment. It offers a regular timetable of drop-in Learn to Ride and disability sessions, as well as Bikeability training, bike maintenance sessions and volunteering opportunities.

The centre has been operating in Hengrove since 2016, but the arrangement was temporary and the lease for the site is coming to an end.

Councillor Kye Dudd said: “The Bristol Family Cycling Centre has always been used by people from all over Bristol and further afield. We always knew that this was a temporary location, and we hope that the centre’s supporters in South Bristol will continue to visit wherever it settles and that an improved location will allow plenty of new people to try our services too.

“Everyone who has been using the Bristol Family Cycling Centre up until now will still be able to use the facilities at the new location. The Cycling Centre is a valuable resource that’s open to individuals, families, groups and teams who need a high-quality course to practice cycling on – everyone is welcome.”

The new site has to be big enough to house the CLCC, bike storage, workshops, offices for Cycling Centre staff and Changing Places toilet facilities for disabled visitors.

Council teams have been assessing the viability of this site and are looking for feedback from the community. Plans are still in the early stages but the council has said it is keen to work with the local community to ensure that any planned facilities complement the area and fit into the Lawrence Weston Neighbourhood Plan.

It is asking local residents, BFCC visitors and the wider Bristol community to provide feedback on the suggested new location and what additional facilities they’d like to see. Once options have been drawn up, there will be a consultation with the public ahead of a proposed formal planning application later in the year.

The survey will close on 25th March 2020. For a survey in a different format please contact Translation Services on 0117 9036400 or email tsi@bristol.gov.uk. Paper copies are available from Lawrence Weston Youth Centre, Avonmouth Community Centre and Shirehampton Public Hall.