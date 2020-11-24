British Cycling and Verve Cycling extend partnership with new four-year deal

Share Facebook

Verve Cycling has renewed its commitment to the Great Britain Cycling Team with a new four-year deal with British Cycling.

In 2015, Verve Cycling became the official power crank supplier to the Great Britain Cycling Team, and this new deal will continue to see riders across all disciplines from the Junior Academy to the Olympic and Paralympic Podium Programmes provided with “truly accurate power measurement capabilities using one common and world-leading technology platform”. The partnership will also give British Cycling’s 160,000-strong membership the opportunity to access exclusive offers on the InfoCrank and all accessories.

“Data is a crucial piece in the jigsaw when it comes to the overall performance of our riders, and Verve Cycling is the leader in this area,” said Stephen Park, Great Britain Cycling Team performance director. “We have enjoyed a fruitful relationship since 2015 and look forward to continuing to innovate for the next four years, into the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Cycle. We are also very pleased that British Cycling members will benefit directly from our partnership with InfoCrank to support their own endeavours to perform to the best of their ability.”

Verve Cycling CEO Bryan Taylor added: “It’s been exciting to see our partnership with British Cycling develop over the years, with a shared ambition for true and precise power measurement that delivers in the most extreme of riding conditions. For the world-leading experts at British Cycling to select the InfoCrank as their power meter of choice for another Olympic and Paralympic cycle is testament to the product and what we’ve achieved together so far.

“We continue to have high aspirations for the next four years and look forward to seeing how we can push power measurement even further alongside some of the most incredible riders in the world.”

