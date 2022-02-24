British cycling brand Parcours appoints Amy Marks as marketing manager

Share Facebook

British cycling brand Parcours has appointed Amy Marks as its new marketing manager, to continue its development and expand the brand’s presence to a wider market.

Marks gained experience working with a range of businesses whilst at M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment, from Virgin Media’s Paralympic account to Whoop’s UK press office. A passionate female cyclist committed to supporting female representation in the industry, Marks also volunteers for The Cyclists’ Alliance assisting with PR and communications and has started cycle guiding for Girls Get Strong Cycling.

Marks also completed Land’s End to John O’ Groats in 2016 and has been racing with Team Brother UK – LDN since 2019. She has raced both nationally and internationally and continues to gain strength as she enters the 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to have such an experienced and valuable talented individual joining our team at Parcours,” said Parcours founder Dov Tate.

“Throughout her career to date, Amy has demonstrated an incredible talent for both business and cycling, and will be a true asset to our brand.

“Our team is rapidly growing and we’re continuing to work with talented and like-minded new personnel following a recent round of investment, to help Parcours go from strength to strength.”

Marks added: “Parcours is such a well established and well-respected brand in the cycling world and I have seen how the business has grown over the years. I’m honoured to be joining the team and to be able to put my own spin on the marketing of these amazing wheelsets and make aerodynamics even more accessible to a wide range of riders.”

In November last year, Parcours launched its ‘Watts for Trees’ initiative in partnership with Ecologi, where it will fund the planting of one tree for every watt saved using its wheelsets. For more information the brand’s full range of wheels, visit www.parcours.cc.