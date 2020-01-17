Brompton appoints Byng as new non-executive chairman

Brompton Bicycle has appointed Paddy Byng as the company’s new non-executive chairman.

Byng takes over from Tim Guinness, who stood down in November 2019.

Will Butler-Adams OBE, CEO of Brompton Bicycle, said: “Paddy is passionate about cycling and the positive impact it has on society. He brings a wealth of global brand and omnichannel experience thanks to his time with Rapha, Polo Ralph Lauren, Dunhill, Asprey, and Smythson.”

Guinness became chair at Brompton in 2000 and over that period steered the company through a period of growth, from a turnover of £2million to circa £50million when stepping down. Over that period, Brompton made over 500,000 bikes. Guinness will remain a shareholder.

Byng said: “I am delighted to be joining Brompton at such an exciting time for the company. The latest results are a resounding validation of the strategy to invest in the new factory, in people, in product innovation, in international markets, and in taking the lead in communicating to consumers the clear mobility, environmental and health benefits of city cycling in general and owning an iconic Brompton in particular.

“I look forward to working with Will, the board and the incredibly passionate and dedicated employees of Brompton as we continue on this exciting journey.”