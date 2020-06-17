Brompton appoints Shift Active Media as global media agency

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Shift Active Media has been appointed as the global media agency for Brompton.

Brompton kicked-off the media agency review on the 6th January, receiving requests for information from eight media agencies. Three were selected to pitch at Brompton’s London headquarters in February, which ultimately saw Shift appointed against two undisclosed network agencies.

The business was formally transferred on the 1st of March with Shift handling the global media strategy, planning and buying for brand and performance media as well as SEO for Brompton.

Christina Lindquist, head of marketing at Brompton, said: “Shift’s deep understanding of cyclists and the industry, paired with their passion for cycling, made their insights and media recommendations stand out. It was clear from our first interaction that Shift shares our mission of getting more people on bikes in cities around the world and we are excited to be working with them to achieve our ambition.”

Brompton recently launched its Wheels for Heroes campaign which has been helping frontline NHS workers get access to a bike for a safe commute to work. Shift has also already been getting involved to help the launch of Brompton’s direct-to-home e-commerce initiative to enable bikes to be sent directly to customers whilst many stores have been closed or operating reduced services and operating hours due to COVID-19.

Wayne Brown, Shift Active Media managing director, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to work with this iconic British cycling brand. As global attitudes towards transportation change and more people than ever are discovering the delights of cycling, we believe that the Brompton Bicycle is perfectly positioned to transform how people get around and we are thrilled to be able to help them and their mission.”

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz below: