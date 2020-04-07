Brompton Bicycle trial new direct-to-home service

Share Facebook

Brompton is trialling a new direct-to-home service, allowing customers to buy a bike direct from the factory and have it delivered to their front door.

In a direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak and increased customer demand for direct to home delivery, the new service aims to keep travel possible for key workers, alongside essential journeys and short exercise. ‘Brompton To You’ will allow customers to purchase a wide range of Brompton’s stock bikes directly from its website, and receive the bike with free delivery and a number of other purchasing options including buy now, pay later with Klarna.

Stephen Loftus, chief commercial officer for Brompton, said: “Cycling has been deemed an essential service by the UK Government and we have a responsibility to ensure that key workers are able to access bikes easily to make essential journeys.

“Launching a direct to home delivery service allows those who need to buy a bike the opportunity to do so not only when many stores have restricted opening times, or have closed – but also in a convenient way that poses a lower risk of contact than visiting a physical store at this time.”

The trial has been opened up with Brompton’s existing accredited dealers so that they can also offer this new service to their customers. To provide the direct to home service, dealers need to meet a set of guidelines in order to protect customer safety and provide a quality customer experience. Many of Brompton’s UK dealers have already signed up.

