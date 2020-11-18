Brompton Black Edition 2020 line launches

Share Facebook

Brompton has launched its Black Edition 2020 line.

“In 2020, when having any kind of nightlife has been hard, and most evening venues in the city are closed, the Brompton Black Edition launch hopes to inspire an alternative night-time two-wheeled adventure,” said a statement. “The world is looking forward to getting back to their favourite venues properly, but thanks to their friends at Cargo London, Brompton was able to use its space to capture the 2020 Black Edition line in a different kind of setting, swapping the streets for the dance floor.”

Since its inception four years ago, Brompton’s Black Edition is made in small batches twice a year and feature a number of key components in black rather than the usual silver. It also gives riders the opportunity to grab mainframe colours not found in the main range.

This year, the four colours available are Flame Lacquer, Rocket Red, Turkish Green and Black Gloss. Available to buy in S, M and H Type handlebars with two and six-speed gear options, there is also a Superlight version available with a titanium front fork and rear frame.

The Brompton Black Edition is available now from www.brompton.com, Brompton Junction stores and selected dealers worldwide.

