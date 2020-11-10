Brompton City Apparel AW20 collection now available

Share Facebook

Brompton’s City Apparel is back for AW20, partnering for a second season with Scottish performance clothing brand Endura.

London Waterproof Jacket – RRP: £155

“Made from a waterproof (15,000mm resistance) fabric and constructed with fully taped seams, the London Waterproof Jacket keeps you dry in city downpours. Using highly breathable material and featuring underarm vents to prevent you from overheating, the jacket also includes reflective panels and ample storage space to take on everything that the city can throw at it.”

New York Multitube – RRP: £20

“Keep cool breezes out, and warmth in. The Brompton New York Multitube can be used as a neck warmer, face mask, headband and beanie hat; perfect for use in the depths of winter. The natural merino fibres are soft on the skin, thermo-regulating, and odour-suppressing, making it the perfect companion for daily use.​”

Barcelona Windproof Packable Jacket – RRP: £80

“The Barcelona jacket is the ideal all-rounder. Made from a breathable, windproof and water-resistant fabric, it will protect you from all but the very worst of the elements. Combined with a lightweight fabric it can be packed away into the chest pocket and stored under the saddle for emergencies. Ergonomically positioned reflective panels provide on-bike visibility, whilst the clean lines and a simplistic design ensures this jacket won’t look out of place once you step off the bike.”

New York Insulated Reversible Gilet – RRP: £95

“Worn layered up for ultimate warmth, or as an outer layer for in between seasons, the New York Gilet is a cool weather essential. Reverse it out for maximum visibility on the ride and pack away to a compact size when you don’t need it. Both sides provide warmth, breathability and packability thanks to the lightweight insulation inside. It packs into the chest pocket and can be stored under the saddle for meteorological emergencies.”

London Windproof Glove – RRP: £40

“Understated with subtle branding, the London Glove offers technical protection from the elements whilst keeping a refined look; suitable for any urban setting. The windproof membrane will keep out the cold chill of winter, but is light and breathable enough to perform in warmer spring conditions too. With a silicone palm print for extra grip, touchscreen-friendly fingers, reflective detailing, terry sweat wipe, and a neoprene cuff. There are reinforced fingers to aid longevity while folding and magnets that allow you to attach your gloves to the bike frame; a simple solution while you’re fishing around for your travelcard.​”

Barcelona Coolmax Socks – RRP: £15

“Great looking socks with a highly practical twist. Our Barcelona socks are made using a moisture-wicking coolmax yarn to keep your feet fresh while you’re working hard on the bike and off it. Our bold striped designs include reflective fibres to provide you with an extra level of visibility and security when you ride at night but maintain a smart look off the bike.​”

Brompton City Apparel is available now from Brompton’s website, Brompton Junction stores and Brompton accredited dealers globally.

