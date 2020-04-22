Brompton extends Wheels For Heroes initiative with Spinlister partnership

Share Facebook

Brompton has today unveiled a new extension to its Wheels for Heroes initiative.

Starting in the UK and New York, Brompton is launching ‘Brush Off Your Bike’ to get as many well-maintained bikes as possible into the hands of healthcare workers.

“The Wheels for Heroes initiative has got off to an amazing start, we are building bikes as quickly as we can but we can’t make enough,” said Will Butler-Adams, CEO of Brompton. “That’s why we are reaching out to our enthusiastic and generous community to enlist their help to make a real difference to the lives of our fantastic healthcare heroes by offering their bikes for safe, easy and stress-free transport.”

To make it happen Brompton is partnering with Spinlister, a bike loaning platform, which is providing the necessary ID verification for healthcare workers and cover for damage and theft for the bikes. The bikes will be listed specifically for #WheelsForHeroes and will be available to rent for an extended period for $1.

The initiative is open to all types of bikes, not just Bromptons, and is also open to bicycle retailers who want to offer their demo bikes to healthcare workers.

Mark Gustafson, Spinlister CEO, added: “We are very excited to be part of this initiative put forward by Brompton. We have the platform to support it and get bikes quickly and securely to the healthcare workers that need them most.”

www.wheelsforheroes.org