Brompton launches new campaign to promote cycling amongst London’s older population

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Brompton Bicycle has launched a new campaign, ‘I’m getting ON’, aimed at promoting cycling amongst London’s older population.

The campaign, which came runner up in TfL’s Diversity in Advertising competition, seeks to flip outdated stereotypes on their head and show that it’s never too late to get on a bike.

“‘Getting On’ needn’t and shouldn’t be a negative or derogatory phrase any longer,” said a statement. “Instead, it’s a clarion call for all those who believe that everyone should experience the joy and freedom that a bicycle provides, whatever their age. Invented and made in London, Brompton and Brompton Electric bikes are the perfect way to enjoy the many physical and mental health benefits of riding a bike around the capital city.

“As we look towards cautious unlocking from COVID-19 restrictions, it has never been more important for people to get active. This is particularly true for the older generations, many of whom may have faced long periods of isolation over the last year. ‘I’m getting On’ will highlight the independence and freedom that travelling by Brompton provides, opening up new opportunities to explore local communities and experiences.

The campaign prominently features Brompton Electric bicycles. Since the launch of its electric bike, Brompton has seen a shift in its customer profile, with over 55% of customers aged over 55 buying Brompton Electric bikes, compared to around 30% for its non-electric models.

Cycling has also become more accessible through the delivery of 260 kilometres of high-quality cycle routes since May 2016. TfL data has also regularly shown significant increases in cycling at weekends since the pandemic began, with an increase of 240% over the weekend of 26th-28th February 2021 – the most recent weekend for which TfL has data for – compared to the same weekend in 2020.

Recent TfL cycle count data shows increased levels of cycling in both inner and outer London last autumn with a 7% increase in cycling in inner London and a 22% increase in outer London compared to the previous count in spring 2019.

“We’re proud of the opportunities that our bikes give to people of all ages, and wanted to make a clear statement countering the notion that some people are ‘too old’ to cycle,” said Christina Lindquist, head of marketing at Brompton Bicycle.

“It’s time to end the stigma around physical activity for older generations. We know from speaking to many of our customers who are over 55, that they ride absolutely everywhere – whether it’s for errands, seeing friends and family, or exercise. As we begin to emerge from the coronavirus restrictions, it’s more important than ever that everyone gets active, and we want to play our role in making that happen.”

Chris Macleod, director of customer and revenue at TfL, added: “With the competition now in its third year, it is great to see that the exceptional talent and creativity in the advertising industry is still being engaged by the themes of our competition – as illustrated by the outstanding quality of this campaign.

“My congratulations go to Brompton and those who supported them on their incredible entry, which clearly shone through despite tough competition, as well as my thanks to the fellow judges and our advertising partners. As we begin to take the first steps to recovery from the pandemic, I hope this competition will help encourage the industry to come back stronger and more inclusive than ever.”

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: