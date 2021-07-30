Brompton launches new flagship store in Covent Garden

Share Facebook

Brompton has launched its new flagship store in London’s Covent Garden.

Located a short distance from the original Brompton Junction in London, the store is set across two floors and was formally opened earlier this week.

The new junction will house an increased retail space for the full range of bikes, luggage, clothing and accessories, a dedicated Brompton workshop for repairs and servicing, and a new immersive experience. The 360-degree virtual reality factory tour, created by Surround Vision, allows customers to see where their bikes are made and meet the people crafting them, taking them behind the scenes at Brompton’s home in Greenford.

17 members of staff will be employed at the store who will be able to support customers from purchase point through to repairs and routine servicing. Brompton is also currently recruiting for additional sales advisors. Workshops will also soon be available for people to learn basic maintenance skills and essential tips for keeping their bikes in great condition.

Along with the recommendation to continue wearing masks in store, a number of additional measures are in place to keep customers safe, including special UV light cleaning equipment.

This comes at a time when demand for Brompton bikes continues to grow, with the manufacturer recently releasing a number of collaborations. In June, Brompton launched a special edition bike in collaboration with Team GB. In addition to supplying Team GB with official bikes during the games for athletes and staff, the limited run of bikes is also being sold to support current and future athletes.

Simon Rosenberg, head of global retail operations for Brompton, said: “The expansion of our flagship Brompton Junction store in Covent Garden will give Brompton a larger home in the centre of London, helping us better serve and connect with our community.

“We have been making bicycles in the capital since 1975, and our new flagship store, opening its doors in late July, will offer customers a bigger space to shop the full Brompton range, a larger bike preparation space to fulfill our popular ‘click & collect’ service, rental electrics and an expanded workshop to turn around faster and more frequent repairs.

“Our new Covent Garden store will enable us to connect with more people and enable them to experience the freedom a Brompton can give to navigate our cities.”

