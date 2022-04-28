Brompton launches new special edition Disrupt luggage collection

Share Facebook

Brompton has launched a new special edition Disrupt luggage collection.

Made up of a limited release of three bag styles, the collection is inspired by “the joy of riding through cities and the collective of individuals that make each one unique”. The Disrupt pattern, designed by Brompton, is printed on Repreve recycled polyester fabric.

The new collection includes the new zipped Borough Tote Large, which packs in 20 litres of space, and a new Borough Medium, which provides 14 litres of space plus adjustable extra load straps. There is also a new crossbody strap that brings a “whole new level of hands-free functionality” to the compact Metro Pouch XB.

Disrupt Borough Tote Large

The large capacity zipped Borough Tote with a special edition Disrupt print. Packs in 20 litres of space for big cargo days and overnight stays. Designed and tested to fit on the front of your Brompton when you’re riding and work as a regular tote when you’re not.

RRP: £140

Disrupt Borough Medium

The everyday roll-top Borough Bag with a special edition Disrupt print. The Borough bag provides 14-litres of packing space plus adjustable extra load straps. For day trips, overnight stays, or commutes. Designed and tested to fit securely on the front of your Brompton bike when you’re riding. Fits over your shoulder when you’re not.

RRP: £125

Disrupt Metro Zip Pouch XB

The versatile Metro Zip Pouch with a crossbody strap and a special edition Disrupt print. Designed to transport your everyday essentials hands-free. Fix it to your bars or saddle, and have a safe ride.

RRP: £35

Brompton’s bikes are sold in 47 countries around the world and over 70% of production is exported. The company produces over 100,000 bikes a year and over 850,000 have hit the roads since the first bike was made in 1975 by the inventor Andrew Ritchie.