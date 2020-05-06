Brompton launches virtual in-store video service

Share Facebook

Brompton is launching Brompton Live In-Store Expert, a browser-based live video call service to connect customers directly to staff at one of its physical retail stores.

To start, the service will be provided by staff at Brompton Junction Westfield, one of its London retail stores. From the store, staff will be able to demonstrate all of the latest Brompton bikes, accessories and clothing, as well as give personal, tailored, advice to each customer, recommending the right products to suit their needs.

Customers will be able to see and speak with in-store experts, but staff will only be able to hear customers, rather than see them, in order to protect the customers’ privacy.

Stephen Loftus, chief commercial officer at Brompton, said: “We have always been committed to delivering the highest level of customer service we can, and I am delighted we are able to now offer our customers an engaging way to access the expertise of our retail staff so that they can have confidence in finding their perfect Brompton and have it delivered to one our accredited retail stores or straight to their door.

“This new service is an example of how we are adapting and developing our business to meet the changing consumer needs due to the impact of COVID-19.”

The service is currently available in the UK only and is open between 10:00-16:00 BST, Monday-Friday.