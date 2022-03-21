Brompton recalls some e-bikes following mudguard-related injuries

Share Facebook

Brompton has announced a recall on some of its e-bike models following reports of injuries caused by a mudguard.

At the end of 2021, the London-based bike-builder began upgrading all electric e-bikes with design changes, following feedback from consumers.

But following the upgrades, the brand has now received reports of issues with the mudguard on some models, which have resulted in injury.

Brompton said that in some circumstance, objects may become trapped between the mudguard stay and the tyre, causing the mudguard getting caught in the tyre, causing the bike to stop suddenly.

The company said that “the risk of an accident occurring is very low,” but they have begun a programme to repair all affected bikes as part of an official recall.

Changes to the bikes will included a new mudguard stay, increasing the clearance between the mudguard and the tyre.

There will also be a change made to the battery catch, reducing the movement between the battery and the bike, minimising battery disconnections, and prolonging the life of the electronics.

Brompton said: “From our analysis this has been the cause of the largest number of reported issues so will have a significant impact on reducing fault rates, in addition to ensuring more and more customers have a positive Brompton Electric experience.

“Our community of riders, their experience, and safety, using a Brompton is of the utmost importance to us, which is why we’re continuously getting feedback from our customers to ensure we are evolving and improving our design.”

Brompton owners are being asked to visit www.brompton.com/electric-upgrades and follow the steps to get the free upgrade on their bike.

Earlier this year, Brompton announced it is taking the first step towards creating a “revolutionary” new factory in Ashford, Kent, and will be submitting planning permission for the development.

The new factory will be constructed on a floodplain, which will provide an opportunity to restore the wetland and promote walking and cycling for the local community. The scheme will house a production facility and will become the Brompton global headquarters, and by 2027, the company expects to employ over 1,500 staff.