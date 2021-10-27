Brompton relaunches bike line-up for 2022

Share Facebook

Brompton has today launched its 2022 range with a simplified and refreshed line-up that ‘sets the brand up for the future’.

The folding bike will now be available in A Line, C Line and Electric C Line. Informed by extensive customer research, the new range will replace over 40 years of product naming by bike specification, with ‘Lines’ and models which are centred around user needs.

To develop the new range, Brompton engaged with its global dealers, owners and prospective customers through multiple rounds of research and user experience testing. Research results were resounding, said the brand, with users finding it easier to navigate the Brompton range and select the bike best suited to their needs.

This change comes at a time when the company gears up for another significant year, expecting to sell over 100,000 bikes.

The new Brompton range:

A Line

From A to B. The essential Brompton.

The ride, the compact fold, the easy-to-store.

Colours: Gloss White.

RRP: £850

‘The one-size-fits-all Brompton with a hand-brazed folding steel frame finished in Gloss White. The bike has three hub-gears tuned for city riding and a mid-rise handlebar for a comfortable upright ride. The A Line comes without mudguards or a luggage carrier, which can be added if required.’

C Line

The Classic All-Steel Folding Bike.

Original design refined for modern cities.

Colours: Matt Black, Piccadilly Blue (New for 2022), Racing Green, Fire Coral (New for 2022), House Red, Cloud Blue, Black Lacquer

RRP: from £1150

‘The C Line is the classic Brompton. All steel with the distinctive three-part fold, handmade in London since 1975. The C Line is the ultimate all-rounder, with options catering to city riding or adventures further afield.’

With hand-brazed steel frame and forks, the C Line is available in Urban, Utility and Explore versions to meet different rider needs:

– C Line Urban – The minimalist, straightforward and lighter option for zipping around the city. With 2 gears, the bike is lighter to both ride and carry, perfect for hybrid journeys involving public transport

– C Line Utility – This 3-speed steel bike with a hub gear, takes inspiration from the first Brompton made. The gears sealed inside are protected from city grit and water, meaning less maintenance. The gears can also be changed when stationary, essential for commutes with plenty of stopping and starting at traffic lights

– C Line Explore – The Brompton that’s ready for anything. Equipped with six gears, load this bike with luggage and a rack for all-weather commutes or longer touring trips further afield

All Brompton C Line bikes are available with three types of handlebar: low, mid, and high, as well as three different seat post lengths. Luggage carrier block and mudguards fitted as standard.

Electric C Line

The classic all-steel folding bike, supercharged.

Freedom feels electric.

Colours: Flame Lacquer (New for 2022), Black Lacquer, Gloss Black, Turkish Green

RRP: from £2,995

‘Developed with Williams Advanced Engineering, the Electric C Line has all the benefits of a Brompton, boosted with smart electric technology for flattening hills and arriving feeling fresh. The bike folds down into the same compact package that can be tucked under the desk at work or on the train. The lightweight battery pack can be removed with one click, and charged in just four hours. Delivering pedal-assist technology based on information from the smart sensor, the integrated 250w hub motor utilises Formula E racing car technology to deliver both performance and portability over a range of 25-50 miles (dependent on user and conditions).’

– Electric C Line Urban – With a simple 2-gear set up, this bike is perfect for hybrid journeys and fast paced commuting as it’s lighter to ride, lighter to carry and easier to maintain

– Electric C Line Explore – Equipped with six gears, this bike is equally at home on all-weather commutes as it is on longer touring trips. Load it up with luggage and a rack to ride, fold and take it anywhere

Joel Natale, head of product management at Brompton, said: “Brompton owners rarely describe themselves as ‘cyclists’, they use their Brompton as a magic carpet to move freely across the city and it was evident through our research that prospective customers found it challenging to navigate the Brompton range.

“For over 40 years our product naming, like most of the wider cycling industry, has centred around the product specification as opposed to focusing on the people who use our bikes. I’m excited to see the new Brompton Lines out in the world, providing an easier way for our future customers to find the perfect Brompton for them.”

Will Butler-Adams OBE, CEO at Brompton, added: “16 million combinations, with acronyms that make sense to engineers and Brompton aficionados but do very little to help a new customer chose the right bike. So after much research, deliberation and debate we are redefining the Brompton range around how it can fit in to your life.

“We hope this will resonate with the growing community who are interested in cycling and will also lay the foundations for our future product development.”