Brompton releases new colour updates for 2021

Brompton is refreshing its 2021 line with two new colourways.

Turkish Green and Cloud Blue are dropping into the Electric and Core ranges respectively.

The new 2021 colourways are available to order at www.brompton.com, selected online retailers and in Brompton Junction stores.

Brompton Electric

Electric Turkish Green – “the dreamy transcendence between blue and green is inspired by city nightlife. Making it the perfect ride for the early morning club, evening adventures or late-night commutes.”

Brompton Core Range

Cloud Blue – “bringing a softer tone to the core collection, a bike that will match the sunniest days in the saddle.”

