Brompton releases new Made with Liberty Fabric Jonathan collection

Brompton has released a new autumn collection of bags in the Made with Liberty Fabric Jonathan print.

The print references the creative process with a monochrome geometric pattern inspired by pencil shavings found on the design studio floor, and features across four of Brompton’s bag silhouettes: the tote, basket, backpack and zip pouch.

Specially selected from Liberty Fabric’s 50,000-piece archive, all material used is printed in Italy on Polyester fabric, with a water-resistant coating.

Metro Backpack M Made with Liberty Fabric Jonathan

“The backpack that fits on your Brompton bike, an incredibly useful accessory for commuting, travelling and the daily ride around. This durable workhorse is loaded with comfort features and functional details, including a padded air mesh rear panel, expandable side pockets and a smart magnetic snap system to keep straps safely in place whilst riding.”

– Capacity: 14 litres

– Dimensions (approx): 38 (W) x 26 (H) x 11 (D) cm

– Colour: Liberty Fabric Jonathan pattern

– 600D Printed Polyester

– 1500mm PU Coating and C6 DWR finish

– Compatible with all Brompton handlebars

– Glove-friendly zip pulls

– Hi-viz reflective waterproof rain cover

– Magnetic Fidlock Strap system

– Padded air mesh rear panel

– Zipped main compartment

– 2 x expandable side pockets

– Soft webbing shoulder straps

– Front carrier block not included

Borough Tote S Made with Liberty Fabric Jonathan

“This hardwearing Tote clips onto your front carrier block and is compatible with all handlebar types.”

– Capacity: 9 litres

– Dimensions: 28 (W) x 28 (H) x 11 (D) cm

– Colour: Liberty Fabric Jonathan pattern

– 600D Printed Polyester

– 1500mm PU Coating and C6 DWR finish

– Hi-viz reflective waterproof rain cover

– 2 x external sleeve pockets

– Zipped main compartment with YKK zippers

– Soft webbing shoulder straps

Borough Basket L Made with Liberty Fabric Jonathan

“Tough-wearing and packed with all the functionality (a frame that attaches to your bike, compact fold, carry handle) you’ve come to expect from our bags—it takes the weight when your Brompton’s folded and rolling or heading through the city at pace.”

– Capacity: 23 litres

– Dimensions: 40 (W) x 30 (H) x 20 (D) cm

– Colour: Liberty Fabric Jonathan pattern

– 600D Printed Polyester/1000D Nylon

– 1500mm PU Coating and C6 DWR finish

– Webbing attachment loops

– Glove-friendly zip pulls and YKK zippers

– Nifco cam locks

– Reflective branded patch detail

Metro Zip Pouch Made with Liberty Fabric Jonathan

“The ‘forever useful’ Metro Zip Pouch. You can attach this durable pouch to your handlebars or saddle. And team with other Brompton luggage on heavier load kind of days.”

– Capacity: 1 litre

– Dimensions: 18 (W) x 13 (H) x 4.5 (D) cm

– Colour: Liberty Fabric Jonathan pattern

– 600D Printed Polyester

– 1500mm PU Coating and C6 DWR finish

– Internal phone sleeve

– Internal zipped valuables pocket

– Moulded Velcro attachment straps

The AW21 Brompton Made with Liberty Fabric Jonathan collection is available now at www.brompton.com, Brompton Junction stores and selected Brompton accredited retailers.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: