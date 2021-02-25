Brompton releases new phone mount

Share Facebook

Brompton is releasing the Brompton Phone Mount, designed for specific use with the folding bike and featuring the Quad Lock patented dual-stage lock system.

This can be used with a Quad Lock case or universal adapter for ‘perfectly positioned, secure mounting when navigating the city’, said the brand. The phone can then be attached to any Brompton handlebar type.

Key features include:

– Compatible with all Quad Lock phone cases and universal adaptor

– Quad Lock patented dual stage lock

– Robust nylon construction

– Lightweight: 45g

– Compact: 65mm x 65mm x 35mm

– Fits all current handlebars

The Brompton Phone Mount is available now.

