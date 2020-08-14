Brompton to launch bike subscription service

Share Facebook

Brompton is set to launch a bike subscription service next month.

Customers can either pay £30 a month for an annual subscription, which includes insurance and discounts from merchandise partners, or £42 a month for ‘flexi’ 30-day contract.

Insurance, repairs and twice-yearly servicing are included. The scheme does not require a deposit.

According to Brompton, its prices undercut Cycle to Work schemes which cost an average of £56 a month for a premium bike.

Brompton Bike Hire managing director Julian Scrivens said: “There is a significant shift towards cycling now more than ever, but not everyone wants to or can afford to buy a bike outright.”

“Our pay-as-you-ride schemes are already enormously popular, but we wanted to give the public another option which allows them to keep a bike for longer periods.”

“This new subscription service will revolutionise the way people own a bike, giving them a premium product without the upfront price tag. It’s an option to make everyone’s life easier, whether you’re a commuter, student, family or just want to cycle on the weekends but don’t want to commit or have the space to own a bike forever.”

