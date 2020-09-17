Brompton unveils new CHPT3 special edition bike

Share Facebook

Brompton has launched its newest CHPT3 special edition bike.

Building on the partnership with the Girona-based cycling brand, the latest iteration has been given a “fresh design” and now comes with a new sling bag.

The bike has been designed with a stripped back look without mudguards or front luggage.

Featuring a low profile S Type handlebar, ride anywhere six-speed gearing and black edition finishing kit, the new Brompton X CHPT3 comes with premium upgrades and components including premium grips and saddle, low rolling resistance Schwalbe One tan wall tyres, hinge clamps and rear frame clip.

It also comes with a rigid black titanium rear frame and fork to keep the weight down.

Each bike purchased will also be accompanied by a new limited-edition Brompton x CHPT3 Sling Bag.

“When joining forces with Brompton nearly five years ago, we had a clear vision to create a truly unique bike that could bring together both panache and practicality,” said CHPT3 founder David Millar. “Inspired by the busy streets of our base in Girona, the third edition pays homage to the history of our partnership with Brompton and our initial design goal.”

Brompton’s design technical specialist Andrew Finkill added: “The Brompton is an iconic piece of British engineering which uses ingenuity to deliver practical solutions for modern commuters.

“Working alongside David Millar and CHPT3, we have been able to create the ultimate bike for those who want to move with speed and style around their city.

“Featuring a Girona-inspired design, exclusive components and a new sling bag, Brompton x CHPT3 owners can now stand out further from the crowd.”

The new Brompton x CHPT3 special edition bike is £2,295 RRP.

