Brompton unveils new luggage collection with Liberty Fabric

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Brompton has launched a new luggage collection with Liberty Fabric.

This is the first development using Liberty Fabrics’ Oxford Forest quality. The Thorpe pattern was named after the artist John Hall Thorpe, whose paintings from the early 1900s provided inspiration for this design.

The collection included three Brompton bags. The Brompton Tote, Basket and Zip Pouch have been given a “bold new look” with the Thorpe design. As with all Brompton bags, the frame included with the Tote and Basket connects onto the front carrier block of the Brompton.