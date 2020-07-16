Brompton unveils new luggage collection with Liberty Fabric

Brompton has launched a new luggage collection with Liberty Fabric.
This is the first development using Liberty Fabrics’ Oxford Forest quality. The Thorpe pattern was named after the artist John Hall Thorpe, whose paintings from the early 1900s provided inspiration for this design.
The collection included three Brompton bags. The Brompton Tote, Basket and Zip Pouch have been given a “bold new look” with the Thorpe design. As with all Brompton bags, the frame included with the Tote and Basket connects onto the front carrier block of the Brompton.
Kenny Kelly, development manager, Brompton, said: “Liberty is one of the world’s most iconic and best-loved brands, feted and used by many leading brands and fashion houses for nearly 150 years. Liberty fabric is the product of a bespoke production process; hand-drawn or painted by the in-house design team in London, then transformed onto fabric at Liberty’s own printing mill near Lake Como in Italy.
“We were delighted when Liberty invited us to work together and use their iconic designs on our own products. Our hope is that you will see and appreciate the skill, creativity and heritage of this Great British brand brought to life in this special collection.”
