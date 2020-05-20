Brompton unveils new luggage range

Share Facebook

Brompton has introduced its new range of luggage.

“Brompton has invested the same level of care and attention to the design of every Brompton bag as it does for its iconic folding bikes,” said a statement. “Performance and durability are the pillars that each product is built around.

“Designed to work in combination with the unique Brompton luggage system, all Brompton bags feature a frame to attach to our uniquely designed Front Carrier Block on the front of the bike creating the perfect carry solution for your ride.

“The Brompton bike was conceived with day to day city use in mind, and integral to that thought was the means to transport your possessions for the day too. From the very earliest designs, there has always been an option to carry luggage.”

Brompton has grouped the new range into three families; Metro, Borough and Transit.

Metro – “These bags are perfect for the city commuter. Inspired by the classic messenger style, available in a range of sizes, and packed with helpful features for any journey.”

Borough – “These roll-top bags are suited to users with more flexible requirements. Great for commuting, but also for shopping or a weekend adventure.”

Transit – “These are bags for transporting your Brompton bike. Designed for ease of use with the bike, and with a small footprint when packed up and riding.”

The range also includes a collaboration with the craftspeople at Cumbria’s Chapman Bags to bring Brompton owners the Brompton Game Bag, inspired by traditional British hunting and fishing bags.