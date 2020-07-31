Brompton World Challenge launches

Share Facebook

The Brompton World Challenge, a virtual event in partnership with Prudential RideLondon, has been launched.

Brompton has been working behind the scenes with Prudential RideLondon to create a challenge within its recently announced virtual My Prudential RideLondon event, specifically for Brompton owners.

Over the weekend of 15th-16th August, Brompton owners from anywhere in the world will be able to take part and ride their Brompton bikes in any of the four different distances available on the new My Prudential RideLondon app. Brompton owners can register for the Brompton World Challenge by visiting brompton.com and following the steps.

Participants will be asked to complete a series of photo challenges to be entered to win a Brompton bike. This will be awarded to one female and one male selected at random. With this being a strictly no lycra event, there will also be a prize given to the Best Dressed rider and to the participant with the fastest recorded fold.

As part of the Brompton World Challenge celebrations, Brompton is bringing some inspiring people together from across the cycling industry to take part in live-streamed talks, which will be open to all, and includes the BWC awards ceremony. The full schedule will be announced in the lead up to the event.

Will Butler-Adams, Brompton CEO, said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to bring a unique version of the Brompton World Championships to our wonderful community this year with the Brompton World Challenge. For the first time, anyone with a Brompton can take part in the BWC, wherever they are in the world which makes this celebration bigger and better than ever before. It’s going to a fun-filled week of events and we can’t wait for everyone to get involved!”

Hugh Brasher, event director of Prudential RideLondon, added: “We are delighted that the Brompton World Challenge is part of My Prudential RideLondon. Our ambition for My Prudential RideLondon is to raise as much money for charities as possible and for people to go out and enjoy riding their bikes – the Brompton World Challenge is a great way to do both.”

