Bruce Sandell joins RGT Cycling as consultant commercial director

RGT Cycling has added Bruce Sandell to its team.

Formerly managing director and founder of Gruppo Media, owners of the Rouleur Classic, print magazine Rouleur and its online companion, Sandell joins RGT Cycling as consultant commercial director to work across business strategy, development and partnerships, as the platform continues to develop its commercial offering for partner brands.

“RGT Cycling has been a brand I’ve followed since its inception. To join the team at this phase of their development is very exciting,” said Sandell. “This is a very dynamic area of huge growth potential for the cycle industry. The RGT team has already started to build some superb partnerships with brands – as well as race organisers, teams and governing bodies over the past few months. This will connect cyclists from all over the world and create unique riding, racing and training experiences. I’m very much looking forward to helping take RGT to its next level.”

Alex Serban, RGT Cycling CEO, added: “We’re delighted to bring Bruce on board, adding a wealth of skills and experience to our team. Bruce’s network and knowledge of the global cycling industry will play an important role in our development as we continue on our path of rapid expansion. It’s the start of another exciting chapter for the both of us.”

RGT Cycling provides a global indoor cycling simulator where riders can stay active and ride with others. The platform boasts a range of functions including the Magic Roads feature which accurately creates every climb and descent, every corner and false flat from a riders’ personal GPX file, recreating racing on real roads as closely as possible.

Recent partnerships including taking the previously cancelled Women’s Tour onto the virtual platform, now called the Skoda V-Series Women’s Tour. Women’s teams from around the world went head-to-head over three stages on RGT’s Magic Roads, with the stages opened up to be ridden by the public too after the pro racing. RGT has also partnered with Cycling Australia, SEG Racing Academy and Cycling Canada, amongst others, over the past months.

