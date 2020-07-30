Buckinghamshire Council appoints Arup to help get more people cycling and walking in High Wycombe

Arup has been appointed by Buckinghamshire Council to prepare a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) to enhance pedestrian and cycle infrastructure in High Wycombe.

The LCWIP will help the council develop a strategic approach to building a network of high standard cycling and walking routes across the town, improving safety and streets.

A multidisciplinary team of transport experts from Arup will shortly begin to work on proposals which will include upgrades to key corridors, address gaps or severances in the network, and deliver ‘quick wins’ in areas where the propensity to walk and cycle is highest, and around the town’s many schools. A specific study into a sustainable travel link between Daws Hill Lane and Handy Cross Hub is also included in this commission.

With a clear programme of planned and evidenced sustainable travel projects, the LCWIP will help the council and its partners guide investment decisions and negotiations with central Government and third parties to secure funding for improvements.

The first stage of this work will be to gain the views of the local community within High Wycombe on their travel habits and their thoughts about walking and cycling in the town via an online engagement exercise. This is due to be conducted imminently and will be launched on ‘Your Voice Bucks’ in the coming weeks.

Beyond High Wycombe itself, the LCWIP will also focus on connecting with and enhancing the emerging county-wide effort for a comprehensive walking and cycling network – the Buckinghamshire Greenway.

The news follows a £2 billion package pledged by the Government to create a ‘new era’ for active transport across the UK with LCWIPs set to form an important part of the Government’s strategy to promote cycling and walking, making them the natural choices for shorter journeys or part of a longer journey.

Susan Claris, transport planner and project director, Arup, said: “We look forward to working with Buckinghamshire Council to help realise their ambition of giving residents and visitors of High Wycombe more opportunities to get on their bikes or walk to their destinations. Better cycling and walking infrastructure not only tackles congestion and pollution, it can help produce healthier, more resilient and enjoyable places to live and work.”

Nick Naylor, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for transport said the success of the project relies strongly on good feedback from the public. “It’s important that we listen to our residents in High Wycombe. We want to serve them well with a clear plan that enables us to invest wisely to provide an improved network and encourage more people to take up healthier means of travel.”

