Bulls Bikes expands e-MTB line with Copperhead series

Bulls Bikes USA has expanded its e-MTB line-up with the new Copperhead series.

Each bike in the series is powered by the new Bosch Gen4 Performance Line CX. Other highlights of the series include a 625wh Bosch Powertube battery, four modes of assist – Eco, Tour, e-MTB and Turbo – Bulls’ proprietary steer tube, 140-150 mm travel and standard-equipped with Monkey Link Connect (lights sold separately).

“We are excited to continue our tradition of creating top of the line e-MTBs for all riding levels,” said Adam Anderson, sales and marketing manager of Bulls Bikes USA.

“With this new series of e-MTBs, we take yet another opportunity to showcase our success in enhancing the electric mountain biking space by providing a variety of riders the opportunity to experience the exhilarating benefits of e-MTBs.”

Copperhead Evo AM 4 (MSRP $7,999)

“For the ultimate e-MTB experience, this high-performance bike is ready to take the adventure to the next level with its exceptional features. The top shelf Copperhead Evo AM 4, with its 150mm RockShox Lyric front fork and rear Deluxe Select, creates the ultimate flow on both intense expeditions and local singletrack. These shocks also allow for double the fun on uphills and downhills with Bosch Gen4 CX motor and 625Wh Powertube battery. The AM 4 includes DT Swiss H1900 rims with 12-speed Shimano XTR groupset and 203mm Shimano brakes front and rear. Adding to these features, it comes equipped with BULLS’ standard Monkey Link Connect; lights sold separately.”

Copperhead Evo AM 3 (MSRP $5,899)

“Eliminating excuses for exploring, the Copperhead Evo AM 3 helps riders get out and ride. The Fox Float 36 set-up and Bosch Gen4 CX with 625Wh battery make the ups and downs of the ride equally exhilarating for a150mm travel. And with 12-Speed Sram Eagle groupset paired with 203mm Magura MT-5, 4-piston stoppers it lets riders finish the ride smoothly.”

Copperhead Evo AM 2 (MSRP $5,299)

“The AM 2 allows riders to focus on the trails rather than the bike. The power felt is the rider’s adrenaline paired with the all new Bosch Gen4 CX motor and 625Wh Powertube integrated battery. This model comes with a 150mm BULLS Lytro 34 front fork and Suntour rear travel with SRAM Eagle 12-speed to control the ride, while the sturdy 203mm Magura MT-5, 4-piston hydraulic brakes protect riders from the unexpected.

Copperhead Evo AM 1 (MSRP $4,899)

“The most attainable model in the lineup, the Copperhead Evo AM 1 instills confidence in even the newest eMTB rider. The AM 1 has all of the highlighted features including 140mm of travel with a Suntour Lytro 34 fork and Suntour Unair rear shocks to give the rider maximum control. The Shimano Deore 10-speed groupset lets the rider get the most out of the Gen4 Bosch CX motor and with the sizeable 203x180mm Shimano hydraulic brakes, riders can manoeuvre unpredictable terrain without interruption.”