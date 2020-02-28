Bulls Bikes integrates Fazua Drive in three upcoming models

Share Facebook

Bulls Bikes USA has integrated the Fazua Drive system into three of its flagship rides for spring 2020.

The Fazua Drivepack comes with a removable 255Wh battery and a 250W motor weighing a low 7.27lbs combined, which, according to Bulls, makes it “the lightest and most compact mid-drive system in the industry”.

The new iterations of the Wild Flow RS e-MTB, the Alpine Hawk Evo e-road bike and the Grindo Evo Lite e-gravel bike are now available for pre-order.

“We want riders to have options capable of matching their skill with nearly any terrain, condition, or speed,” said Adam Anderson, marketing and sales, Bulls Bikes USA. “Adding the Fazua system’s three select ride modes gives the customer the opportunity to push their limits to go higher and farther or to enjoy a weekend cruise.”

The Wild Flow RS eMTB, weighing in at 42lbs, is a full carbon bike “redefined” with a resistance-free Fazua motor. When the Fazua motor is not in use or exceeds the maximum assisted speed, it disengages, allowing the bike to ride as if it were a conventional mountain bike. The Wild Flow Evo RS is also equipped with a 120mm Fox Float suspension, Shimano XT 11 speed groupset and a dropper seat post.

The Alpine Hawk Evo is designed to “make it easy for riders to forget it’s an e-road bike”. According to Bulls, its key feature is its assistance when climbing steep grades and accelerating after a curve. Fazua Drive is combined with the Shimano Ultegra groupset, featuring 160mm hydraulic disc brakes.

The Grinder Evo Lite, Bulls’ flagship e-gravel bike, is “camouflaged as a traditional gravel bike with its minimalist, unobtrusive in-tube motor solution”.

Bulls said: “Due to the motor’s low weight and sleek design, the Shimano 105 group set, aluminium frame with carbon fork and aggressive geometry, this bike offers riders a pure gravel experience at a great value.”