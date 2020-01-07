Bulls Bikes unveils Lacuba Evo Lite e-trekking bike

Bulls Bikes USA has announced the upcoming arrival of the e-trekking bike, the Lacuba Evo Lite.

The latest addition to Bulls’ commuter-focused Lacuba lineage is built with some of the “highest quality parts from around the industry”, giving the Lacuba Evo Lite an “unmatched blend of power and grace, setting it apart from any other bike in the category”.

The Lacuba Evo Lite has a Gates Carbon Belt Drive, which replaces the traditional bike chain, and is powered by Bulls’ proprietary Supercore battery technology, a 750Wh battery that provides a 150-mile optimal range. This battery is paired with the Brose Drive S Mag (e-MTB motor) which utilises optimization software to provide the added muscle of up to 410% assistance. The Brose Drive S Mag also comes with the new Flex Power Mode featuring Cadence Power Control and Progressive Pedal Response.

“The Lacuba lineage has been a long-standing favourite of the Bulls rider family. With each new version we have taken rider feedback to create an unrivalled riding experience,” said Adam Anderson, marketing and sales for Bulls Bikes USA.

“We are very excited to introduce the Lacuba Evo Lite and its incredible array of features and technologies that take the Lacuba legacy to new heights.”

The bike also comes equipped with the new Brose Topology display, which also presents larger numbers onscreen making it easier to read while riding. The Lacuba comes equipped for Bluetooth compatibility, permitting riders to adjust power parameters from their smartphones. This is made possible using an optional dongle, allowing pairing with a cell phone for use with the Connect C app.

The Lacuba Evo Lite comes in three frame variations: Wave, Step-thru and Diamond and multiple sizes. The Lacuba is available now for pre-order through any certified Bulls Dealer. Upon arrival, it will also be available for purchase at bullsbikesusa.com.