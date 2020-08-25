Busby 2.0 launches on iOS and Android

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Busby 2.0 has been launched on iOS and Android.

“Busby 2.0 builds upon what was already the leading safety app for cyclists and introduces new innovative safety features to a wider variety of activities,” said co-founder Kirk Ryan. “What’s more you are rewarded for using it.

“My family are happy as they know that I’m OK, and I’m happy as I can earn exclusive discounts and win gear just by doing what I love! The work doesn’t stop here so watch this space for even more exciting features over the coming months!”

Busby rewards users for being safe, offering coins for every protected mile and for each family/friend referral. These coins can allow users to enter monthly giveaways, unlock discounts and rewards within the app with cycling brands. The new redesign also brings new patent-pending features such as Busby Flare and RoadRadar.

“With the launch of Busby 2.0, we are delighted to be able to offer our users more features, more security, and even more safety than ever before,” said co-founder James Duffy.

“Busby is free, rewards people for being safe and is available for the whole family. We have worked tirelessly over the past four months to build the best cycling buddy there is and we’re so pleased it’s finally available on iOS and Android app stores.”

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: