Busby introduces new Panic Button feature

Busby has introduced a new Panic Button feature designed to allow the user to alert selected emergency contacts should they feel unsafe at any point.

This new feature further strengthens the app’s offering as a multi-purpose personal safety solution, in addition to providing added peace of mind for those heading outside to do physical activity.

Activated with a swipe when using the Busby app, the Panic Button feature will alert a pre-saved emergency contact, or five emergency contacts when using the premium version, with an SMS. Each contact will receive a live, accurate tracking link to the current GPS location of the user’s smartphone.

“Following the addition of SmartStart and our Flare function we’re excited to go live with the new Panic Button within the Busby app as this opens up the usability to a much wider audience,” said Kirk Ryan, co-founder and Busby’s director of technology.

“Whether you’re exploring the countryside, walking home from a night out in town or even if you have simply gotten lost or feel threatened and unsafe, the Panic Button provides an easy to use and effective tool to notify and share your real-time location with others immediately.”

Busby was launched in November 2019 by Liverpool-born friends Barry Green, James Duffy and Ryan, after Green was involved in a serious cycling accident. The app can be used by anyone, automatically becoming active when leaving a designated safety zone such as their own home.

Other safety features include the Busby FLARE – alerting other Busby users in the area when a cyclist needs medical or mechanical support – and the GroupSafe feature which alerts all members of a group if one person gets too far from the others or has an incident.

Busby is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play.

