Busby launches new GroupRide feature

Busby has launched a new patent-pending feature called GroupRide.

The feature allows clubs and groups to set a safety radius around everyone on the ride. If a rider goes outside the set safety radius then the whole group receive a notification so they can either slow down or turn back and help.

“When out with friends it’s all too easy to lose track of them, whether mountain biking down a trail, riding as a club or simply pondering thoughts on the road,” said Kirk Ryan, co-founder and director of technology.

“GroupRide ensures that you’ll never leave anyone behind, improving group safety and incident response times.”

Busby 2.0 recently launched on iOS and Android, offering “more features, more security, and even more safety than ever before”.

