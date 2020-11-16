Busby partners with Discount Sports Network

Share Facebook

Busby and DSN have joined forces to create the “world’s leading” cycling, running and activity safety and discounts app.

Busby’s vision is to make all road users safer, reduce rider risk and make them ‘more visible than ever before’. Discount Sports Network uses direct relationships with brands to secure exclusive all-year-round discounts.

“We have been working with DSN over the last year on a couple of projects and were blown away by the sheer volume of discounts it offers with leading cycling and sports brands,” said James Duffy, commercial director and co-founder of Busby.

“As a business, our vision is to make road users safer and what better way to engage people in the app than to offer them exclusive discounts for riding or running with us. Busby is currently used in over 87 countries and with DSN’s global reach it’s a partnership

and offering that made complete sense.”

David Birch, CEO and founder of DSN, added: “Our vision and the reason why I founded the business is to make sports more affordable and accessible for everyone, we want to see more people and families on bikes and out running enjoying themselves.

“What the team at Busby have created is nothing short of groundbreaking, the safety features their app offers to cyclists and runners literally has saved lives. So for us to be able to join forces and continue to help people take up and enjoy outdoor pursuits and now be able to keep them safe at the same time was something that we couldn’t turn down.

“Now Busby users are rewarded for being safe and have access to discounts ranging from 5-75%. A 10% discount on a new bike could mean a £50-£70+ saving, I know a few friends and family members that will certainly be using Busby and DSN for Christmas!”

