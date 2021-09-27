Busby secures investment boost through LCR Angel Network

Share Facebook

Personal safety app Busby and its sister technology RoadRadar have secured a seven-figure investment, including funds from a syndicate of angel investors through the Liverpool City Region (LCR) Angel Network’s introductions.

Founded in November 2019 by friends James Duffy, Kirk Ryan and Barry Green, Busby resides in Liverpool’s Global Innovation Hub for sensor technology, Sensor City and specialises in enhanced personal safety for individuals from cyclists to horse riders.

Busby’s incident detection algorithm can recognise if the user has been involved in a crash or fall. The app then automatically asks the user to confirm they are safe, alerting selected emergency contacts to their precise location using emergency services approved what3words, in the event they are unresponsive. 2021 saw the introduction of a new Panic Button feature that alerts the same contacts at the press of a button, should the user feel unsafe for any reason.

Funding achieved through the LCR Angel Network will now allow Busby to further develop the services and features it offers whilst also bolstering the team. In addition, Busby will be fully launching through Apple iOS and providing further opportunities for potential commercial partnerships such as those entered with Deliveroo and Sweatcoin.

James Duffy, co-founder and operations director of Busby said: “We’re incredibly delighted to have secured funding through the LCR Angel Network.

“Not only does this reaffirm what we’ve been working towards for the past six years with the faith shown in the team and the Busby platform by such discerning investors but it also allows us a step closer to achieving our dream of improving personal safety for users around the world.”