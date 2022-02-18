Business boost as 25,000 cyclists set to descend on London and Essex for RideLondon 2022

Share Facebook

There are just 100 days remaining until the return of RideLondon, as the new format event promises to bring 25,000 cyclists to the area.

Following a two-year absence RideLondon 2022, taking place on Sunday, May 29, will now follow a new route from central London to Essex, replacing the traditional Surrey route.

London Marathon Events, organiser of RideLondon, said the event is expected to offer a major boost for local high street shops and help the economic recovery from Covid-19.

RideLondon will be split into four mass participation events – RideLondon-Essex 100, RideLondon-Essex 60, RideLondon-Essex 30, and Freecycle, an open-to-all free event on eight miles of closed roads in central London.

Hugh Brasher, event director of RideLondon, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing RideLondon back in 2022 after the last two editions were cancelled due to the pandemic. We return with exciting new routes into Essex thanks to a new partnership with Essex County Council and an increased ambition for RideLondon to be genuinely for all.

“Statistics on cycling participation and our own data from the previous seven RideLondon editions clearly show that women and under-served communities are in a minority when it comes to getting on a bike. We want to change that and for RideLondon to reflect the extraordinary diversity of this wonderful, multicultural city.”

This year RideLondon is committing to increasing participation from underrepresented groups, including offering a number of free entries to cycling groups like Black Unity Bike Ride groups, Cycle Sisters, and Brothers on Bikes.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “I am delighted to see the return of RideLondon with an exciting new format and new routes. From the dramatic finish of the 100-mile race at the iconic Tower Bridge, to the FreeCycle event perfect for families, there’s something for everyone. Cycling has seen a huge boom during the pandemic, but we know that some people are still under-represented, so it’s really important that women and those from ethnically diverse groups are being encouraged to take part. I can’t wait for the event in May and urge all Londoners, whatever their age or background, to get involved.”

The events will kick off on Victoria Embankment from between 6am and 9.30am on Sunday, May 29, with the last rider rolling across the finish on Tower Bridge at 6pm.

Around 25,000 people are expected to compete across the three main events on traffic-free roads in London and Essex.

Samra Said, Chairperson of Cycle Sisters, said: “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to safely enjoy cycling as a means of exercise, personal growth and forming social connections.

“Cycle Sisters was set up to address the under-representation of Muslim women in cycling and through our Muslim women’s cycle groups, with volunteer Ride Leaders acting as role models, we’ve created a space where hundreds of women across London have discovered the joy of cycling. We’re delighted to have been supported by RideLondon this year, which will enable more of our members to participate and experience the excitement and challenge of this iconic event.”

This year will also feature a women’s professional race, the RideLondon Classique, a three-day UCI WorldTour race.

RideLondon was established by then-Mayor of London Boris Johnson in 2013, in the wake of the 2012 London Olympics, as riders were given the chance to follow the route of the Olympic road race, taking in the iconic Box Hill in Surrey and finish in front of Buckingham Palace.